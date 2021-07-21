localish

Poke Burri's sushi doughnuts, pizza and burritos are out of this world!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

These sushi doughnuts, pizza and burritos are out of this world!

PHILADELPHIA -- Poke Burri in Philadelphia serves unique sushi dishes in the form of some of your favorite food.

The spot opened in Philadelphia in February and has quickly taken social media by storm with its uniquely shaped sushi.


On the menu, you can find sushi donuts, ramen, sushi sandwich and sushi burritos.

But it's the secret menu that has everyone talking. The secret menu has sushi pizza and sushi corndogs that are almost too pretty to eat. The secret menu items take a while to make and items are available based on how busy the restaurant is that day.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalish
LOCALISH
These sushi doughnuts, pizza and burritos are out of this world!
This is New Jersey's Largest Arcade
French Bulldog kennel honors legacy of late son
Philly Tiny Art Gallery helps support big dreams
TOP STORIES
1 killed during Jeffrey Manor home invasion: CPD
Rising COVID cases could bring return of restrictions, Lightfoot warns
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
IL National Guard still awaiting Capitol security reimbursement
Berkeley construction crew finds likely remains of Chicago man: police
Driver in fatal Lincolnwood hit-and-run turns himself in to police
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
Show More
VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
Answers still sought 40 years after Sarah Avon disappearance in Joliet
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Bezos thanks Amazon workers, customers for funding spaceflight
More TOP STORIES News