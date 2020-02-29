Polar Adventure Days at Northerly Island goes on despite winter warm-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans and tourists are invited to explore Northerly Island and engage in exciting winter activities during Polar Adventure Days Saturday.Northerly Island is located at 1521 S. Linn White Dr., and the 15th annual event offers winter activities in addition to live animals and nature-inspired crafts.The winter series will treat visitors to a number of fun-filled activities that are both educational and fun for all ages. Participants will tour Northerly Island's Natural Area, either on foot or in snowshoes, depending on weather, and learn about winter animals, including Siberian huskies, wolves and birds of prey.Park patrons can also work together to create a nature-inspired winter craft, while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa. Guests are invited to warm up around the bonfire as they learn the art of starting a fire and roasting the perfect marshmallow to build a delicious s'more.The following groups and more will be there:Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation - Birds of Prey, and maybe an education Pelican, too.Big Run Wolf Ranch - WolvesFree Spirit Husky Rescue - Sled Demonstrations and Info on Husky RescuesJabberwocky Marionettes - Puppet TheaterForest Preserves of Cook County - Nature Art with Sandridge Nature CenterChicago Park District - Gimme Shelter! Shelter Building - Northerly Nature Play SpaceChicago Park District - Campfire CampoutMama Edie - Storyteller and PercussionistMiss Anna Art - Wildlife Face PaintGreen Mountain Energy - Cleaner and Greener Home Energy: Polar Adventure Days: Saturday: noon to 4 p.m.: Northerly Island, 1521 S. Linn White Dr.: FreeFor more information, visit