Chicago Union Station's The Polar Express train ride tickets on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's something that might help you cool-off.

Passengers will enjoy a re-creation of the classic children's story aboard a real train.

Santa is even planning to greet families on-board.

Passengers are served hot chocolate and walker's shortbread by dancing chefs. Riders will also enjoy a reading of the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rides begin in December. For more information, visit chicagothepolarexpressride.com.