Hundreds brave freezing Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of daring women and men braved Chicago's winter weather to take a dip in Lake Michigan Saturday.The 19th annual Polar Plunge at North Ave Beach, hosted by the Chicago Polar Bear Club, raised money to help local families challenged by difficult circumstances.Three families were chosen to receive financial help that will go toward rent, food, transportation and medical bills.The nonprofit has been raising money by encouraging people to wade, walk or run into Lake Michigan in the month of January since 2001.