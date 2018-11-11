Police: 1 dead, several injured in shooting at Robbins bar

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at a bar in south suburban Robbins early Sunday morning.Robbins police say they got the call around 4 a.m. claiming there were multiple shots fired at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in the 2900 block of South Claire Boulevard.Robbins police requested additional assistance and two Midlothian police officers responded to the scene.Midlothian police say there were several gunshot victims inside the bar when they arrived.According to Midlothian police, an officer encountered a person with a gun and shot that person. The person was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.Sources on the scene said the shooting took place both inside and outside of the bar.Witnesses inside claim this started after a few people got into a fight inside the bar. Robbins police say that has not been confirmed as this is still an active investigation.Robbins Police Chief Roy Wells said at least two victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and other victims were taken to Metro South.At this point police say they don't have an official count of how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.Robbins police, Midlothian police and the Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating.The State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the police-involved shooting.