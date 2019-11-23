1 in custody, 2 wanted for smash and grab at AT&T in West Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery Friday at an AT&T store in the West Loop.According to police, around 10:15 p.m. three suspects smashed through the front window of the store located in the 100 block of S. Halstead.The suspected grabbed several electronics before taking off in an unknown direction, police said.One person is in custody.Robberies were also reported at two cell phone store in the Irving Park and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods. It's unclear if those were related to this incident.