Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan

EMBED </>More Videos

Aurora police said 11 people were injured when an ambulance carrying a patient T-boned a minivan Wednesday afternoon. (WLS)

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police said 11 people were injured when an ambulance carrying a patient T-boned a minivan Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at about 4:10 p.m. the ambulance was driving westbound on Galena Boulevard with lights and sirens activated when it crashed into a minivan traveling south on West Street.

"It was really loud. It was a quick one-second siren and then a bang. And it just startled all of us," said Rick Cotts, witness.

Cotts and other neighbors rushed to help. Surveillance video from nearby homes showed witnesses running to the scene.

Eleven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan was a man in his early 20s, and a 27-year-old woman was in the passenger seat. There were six children in the minivan: a set of 1-year-old twin boys, and a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

Officials said the woman was the children's mother.

"The youngest one, he was laying down on the floor. Paramedics were trying to help him but he wouldn't respond, so they right away called an ambulance," said Arelli Saldivar, witness.

One of the 1-year-old boys and the 12-year-old boy were taken to a Chicago hospital for serious head wounds, police said. No further details about the conditions of the other occupants was released.

"Three of them, from what I saw, were unconscious. And the older sister, she was like pretty hysterical, crying. You know, 'wake up!'" Cotts said.

The two Aurora Fire Department paramedics and the patient in the ambulance were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashambulancetrafficAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News