Police: 16-month-old girl among 3 shot in South Loop

UPDATE: Area Central Detectives arrived on scene and are conducting the preliminary investigation, securing witnesses and video. 3 victims transported to hospitals including a teenage girl and young baby after being shot while inside a vehicle at an intersection. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/Fjrme60YFI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018

Police say a woman, a teenager and 16-month-old toddler were shot at Cermak Road and State Street in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Wednesday night.Initially five ambulances were sent to the scene. A very large response for a report of multiple people, including children, being shot in a moving vehicle.It all happened around 9:15 p.m. at Cermak and State Street in the South Loop.Police say there was some sort of altercation before the shooting with people in another car and that this was not a random shooting.The fire department said three people have been shot. One woman in her late 20s or early 30s is being treated at Northwestern Hospital. Two children a 16-month-old toddler and the other a teenager are being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital. The toddler is in very critical condition and the teen is in critical condition.All three were shot while traveling in a vehicle, according to the fire department. A fourth person, a man, who was also in the vehicle, was not hit by the gunfire.Police are investigating.