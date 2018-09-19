Police: 16-month-old girl among 3 shot in South Loop

Police say a woman, a 13-year-old girl and 16-month-old girl were shot at Cermak Road and State Street in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police say a woman, a teenager and 16-month-old toddler were shot at Cermak Road and State Street in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Wednesday night.

Initially five ambulances were sent to the scene. A very large response for a report of multiple people, including children, being shot in a moving vehicle.

It all happened around 9:15 p.m. at Cermak and State Street in the South Loop.

Police say there was some sort of altercation before the shooting with people in another car and that this was not a random shooting.

The fire department said three people have been shot. One woman in her late 20s or early 30s is being treated at Northwestern Hospital. Two children a 16-month-old toddler and the other a teenager are being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital. The toddler is in very critical condition and the teen is in critical condition.

All three were shot while traveling in a vehicle, according to the fire department. A fourth person, a man, who was also in the vehicle, was not hit by the gunfire.

Police are investigating.

