Police: 2 men attempted to lure girl, 14, into van in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about two men who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a van in the Albany Park neighborhood last week.The incident occurred last Monday at a CTA bus stop in the 4200-block of North Kimball Avenue at about 7:15 a.m.Police said a van with the two men inside pulled up and the passenger opened the door and exposed himself. She ignored him and they drove away.The van is described as a white-colored cargo/work van, possibly an older model.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.