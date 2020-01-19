u.s. & world

Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii; Nearby homes catch fire

HONOLULU -- Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiipolice shootingfireofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames on icy Wisc. interstate
SAG Awards 2020: Oscar heavyweights vie for top honors
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Overnight temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
Video: Teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold Sunday with wind chills up to minus 20
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
One-time murder suspect in death of boy, 10, released
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial held without bail: records
More TOP STORIES News