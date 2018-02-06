Police: 2 robbed man in wheelchair on Blue Line train

Surveillance image of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a man in a wheelchair on a Blue Line train last month. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for two men who robbed a man in a wheelchair on a CTA train.

The victim was traveling on a Blue Line train near Damen Avenue at 2:37 p.m. on Jan. 18 when the suspects gained control of his wheelchair and tried to push him off.

After the suspects failed to get the victim off the train, they took his cellphone and fled.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTArobberysurveillanceChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News