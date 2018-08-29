Police: 2 sought in North Side carjackings, armed robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for two men suspected of armed carjackings and an armed robbery on the North Side.

In each incident, police say the suspects bump the victim's rear bumper. When the victim gets out of the car, the suspects display a handgun and take the victim's car.

The suspects are described as two black males who may wear ski masks.

Police say the men are suspected in two incidents Monday on the 800 block of West George Street at 12:07 a.m. and on the 1700 block of West Farragut Avenue at 1:20 p.m.

The suspects struck again Tuesday, authorities say. They allegedly committed an armed robbery at 9:03 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Bosworth Avenue where they took the victim's keys, but not the person's vehicle. They then attempted a carjacking in the 2100 block of West Belle Plaine at 9:30 p.m., but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information should contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
