Police: 2 teens fatally shot near Sox-35th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two teenagers have died after they were shot Wednesday afternoon near the 35th Street Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said preliminary investigation indicated there was a verbal altercation in the area of Youth Connections Charter School, an alternative school for 16 to 21-year-olds, located near the intersection of 35th and State Streets. Johnson said people fled the area westbound down 35th Street and ended up near the intersection of 35th and LaSalle Streets, where gunfire erupted.

Johnson said there were up to three gunmen and two male victims. The 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest, abdomen and face and was transported to Stroger Hospital. The 16-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

Both teens were pronounced dead at about 6 p.m.

Police said the offenders then fled in a Beige Ford Explorer.

Johnson said police were working to confirm whether the two victims were students at the high school.

"We have a very good witness to this particular incident so we have some very good leads," Johnson said of the investigation.

No offenders are in custody.

The scene of the shooting is just blocks from Guaranteed Rate Field, where the White Sox are due to play the Cleveland Indians at 8:10 p.m.

"We have a high volume of police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, that travel this area," Johnson said.

Johnson said it's not known what caused the confrontation.
"What we can't predict is what will touch off situations like this," he said. "Social media is a huge driver of this type of violence, especially with the younger folks."

He also said it takes more than police to address the city's violence.

"We have to have better education, better job opportunities, mental health treatment, all of that," he said. "But at the end of the day, it still pivots back to, we have to do a better job policing our own households, policing our own blocks, our own neighborhoods and our own communities."

The CTA tweeted that buses in the area had been rerouted.

This is a developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violenceman shotman injured
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense calls more witnesses on day 3 of their case
Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions in Willowbrook sickened family
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate daughter
5-month-old drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games: Police
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and feeling like fall
Show More
Loyola student robbed 3 blocks from campus
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown moved out of ICU
Mom shot 12 times in Cincinnati rampage survived by playing dead
Shedd Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week
More News