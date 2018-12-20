Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening

Two women had their throats slashed Wednesday evening in separate incidents on opposite sides of the city, according to police.The first woman was found with her throat slit about 4:20 p.m. on the back porch of a home in the 1200 block of North Kildare Avenue, Chicago police said. Witnesses told investigators they heard the woman fighting with someone inside her apartment before she was found dead.She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the woman or conducted an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of her death.The other woman was killed in a possibly domestic-related slashing in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.Kecia L. Castro, 41, of the Roseland neighborhood, was discovered unresponsive just over an hour later later in the 200 block of West 119th Street, police and the medical examiner's office said. She had a laceration to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene at at 6:08 p.m.Castro's autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, according to the medical examiner's office.Investigators have not established a connection between the slayings, and Area North and Area South detectives were conducting separate homicide investigations, police said.