Police: 3 dead in Michigan City double murder-suicide

Police on northwestern Indiana say three people have died in what they're calling a double homicide-suicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. --
Police on northwestern Indiana say three people have died in what they're calling a double homicide-suicide.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski says police were called to a home in the 6800-block of Meer Road just before 2 p.m. Monday after a distraught relative called 911.

Yagelski says a preliminary investigation indicates two adult residents of a rural Michigan City home were killed and the suspect, also an adult, then took their own life. He says the three were related. Their names haven't been released.

It wasn't immediately clear how they died. Other details also were not immediately available.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
