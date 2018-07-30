Police: 3 masked gunmen rob popular Lakeview restaurant Tuco and Blondie

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said three masked gunman robbed the popular Lakeview restaurant Tuco and Blondie and its employees early Monday morning.

Police said the three suspects entered the restaurant at Southport and Roscoe just after midnight. They forced workers to empty the safe and then took five cell phones from employees, according to police.

The suspects escaped through the back door.

Investigators said they are looking into whether this incident is connected to other recent robberies in the area.
