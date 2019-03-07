CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for three women wanted for using pepper spray during a robbery attempt in the South Loop on Saturday.
The incident occurred inside a store in the first block of East Roosevelt Road at about 6:40 p.m. Police said the three women pepper-sprayed someone and tried to take her wristlet.
Police said the suspects are African American women between the ages of 19 and 25. One suspect was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap, the second suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a pony tail and the third suspect was wearing a white jacket with short pig tails.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspects from inside the store.
"They're using pepper spray on people, that's pretty scary and dangerous," said Officer Jose Jara, Chicago Police Department.
The incident came at a time when CPD data shows robberies in the first district are down by 41 percent to date this year compared to last year. The department credits their robbery suppression team.
Still, the president of the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance, Tina Feldstein, said crime in the Roosevelt-Wabash-State Street corridor remains a concern.
"We know there's going a lot of traffic always in this particular location as well as engage the community," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.
3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say
TOP STORIES
Show More