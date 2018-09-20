Police: 6-month-old infant among 3 shot in South Loop

UPDATE: Area Central Detectives arrived on scene and are conducting the preliminary investigation, securing witnesses and video. 3 victims transported to hospitals including a teenage girl and young baby after being shot while inside a vehicle at an intersection. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/Fjrme60YFI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018

Police say a woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 6-month-old infant were shot at Cermak Road and State Street in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Wednesday night.Initially five ambulances were sent to the scene. It was a very large response for a report of multiple people, including children, being shot in a moving vehicle.It all happened around 9:00 p.m. at Cermak and State Street in the South Loop.Police say there was some sort of altercation before the shooting with people in another car and that this was not a random shooting.The fire department said three people have been shot. A woman, 37, is being treated at Northwestern Hospital. The infant and teen are being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital. Both are in critical but stable condition.All three were shot while traveling in a vehicle, according to police. A fourth person, a 27-year-old man, who was also in the vehicle, suffered a graze wound.He refused treatment.Police say the man may have been the intended target.A 15-year-old who was also in the vehicle was not injured.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.