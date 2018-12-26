Police: 66-year-old cancer survivor missing from Austin

A 66-year-old man was reported missing Friday from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.Ronald Williams was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington, according to Chicago police. He is known to frequent the area of Chicago Avenue and Lockwood Avenue.Williams was described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with short grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.Police said Williams also is a cancer survivor and has diabetes and high blood pressure.