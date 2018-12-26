Police: 66-year-old cancer survivor missing from Austin

Ronald Williams, 66.

CHICAGO --
A 66-year-old man was reported missing Friday from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Ronald Williams was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington, according to Chicago police. He is known to frequent the area of Chicago Avenue and Lockwood Avenue.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with short grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

Police said Williams also is a cancer survivor and has diabetes and high blood pressure.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmissing personsenior citizensAustinChicago
Top Stories
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
2019 Chicago Women's March canceled
Retailers offer huge after-Christmas deals
Dan Ryan Expressway to Obama Expressway?
Man hit by car while crossing I-80 in Hammond with wife
Suspicious house fire in Hickory Hills under investigation
Police: Man shot girlfriend in front of son, 7, on Christmas
Firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
Show More
Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
VIDEO: Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Dan Ryan crash briefly closes express lanes IB near 69th
More News