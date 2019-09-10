Venice Beach chase: Police take burglary suspect into custody after bizarre foot pursuit in shallow waves

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police officers took a burglary suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged foot chase on the sand at Venice Beach.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a group of officers were seen pursuing the man as he intermittently ran into the waves that were crashing along the shoreline.

According to the LAPD, a warrant had been issued for the suspect's arrest.

Nearly 30 minutes later, as he continued heading toward the Santa Monica Pier, the man stumbled in the shallow water and a group of policemen pounced on him. He was handcuffed and escorted to a nearby LAPD vehicle after a brief apparent struggle.

The suspect's identity and details of the alleged burglary were not immediately released.
