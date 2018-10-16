Police: Armed robber found dead in Lindenhurst home, other alleged robber charged

Michael Zachery

A man has been charged with armed robbery and murder after a person was found dead early Tuesday in a home in north suburban Lindenhurst.Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a possible robbery in the 300-block of Teal Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The 911 caller said someone had been shot.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said two men - Michael Zachery, 23, of Evanston and a 34-year-old Chicago man - went to the home to purchase a firearm.Shortly after arriving and speaking to the resident selling the firearm, police said the men attempted to rob the victim, beating him with a hammer. The resident was able to shoot one the 34-year-old, killing him.Police said someone in the home called 911, though they did not say who. When Lindenhurst officers arrived they found Zachery being held by one of the home's residents. Officers took him into custody.Zachery is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery. He is next due in court Wednesday morning.The identity of the 34-year-old has not been released.Police said the resident was treated and released Tuesday at a local hospital.Some residents said they feel concerned about a robbery in the neighborhood. However, police said this appears to be an isolated incident."We don't believe there is any risk to the public, we don't believe this was a random act," said Sgt. Christopher Covelli, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.Neighbors said the people who live in the house have been renting for several years and often have children who live with them. No children were in the home overnight.