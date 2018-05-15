Police: Armed robbers forced women to drive to ATMs, withdraw money on NW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers targeting women and forcing them to drive to ATMs and withdraw money. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers targeting women and forcing them to drive to ATMs and withdraw money.

Police said the armed robbers approached the victims while there were in their vehicles, produced a handgun and entered the vehicle. The armed robbers then forced the victims to drive to multiple ATMs and withdraw money.

After withdrawing money from the ATMs, the victims were ordered to drive to a different location, where the armed robbers then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The robberies took place in the 3200-block of North Pulaski Road at about 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday and in the 4400-block of West Diversey Avenue between 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, police said. In both robberies, the victims were brought to an ATM in the 4600-block of West Diversey Avenue.

The suspects are described by police as between 30-50 years old, one with partial gray hair and the other with a pony tail and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyatmchicago crimeChicagoKelvyn Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News