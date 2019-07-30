2 men in 'electric blue' car robbing victims at gunpoint on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A two-man robbery crew driving an electric blue four-door sedan committed three, possibly four, armed robberies on Chicago's North Side last Wednesday, police say.The robbery spree, which began in Irving Park and ended in Uptown, took course over a span of only 45 minutes. But they were not done yet. A woman who preferred not to be identified believes she was victimized by the same men the very next day as she arrived home from work near California and Fullerton."I heard a noise and saw this man running towards me in my backyard and physically came up my back steps, and pointed a gun and said, 'give me the money, give me the money,'" she said. "He physically reached into my back pocket and grabbed my wallet and took off down the steps."Investigators have only a vague description of the men, who according to reports are African-American, slender and between 18 and 20 years old. One has a tattoo on his right cheek and the other was wearing a black mask. Their vehicle might provide a better clue: the electric blue four-door sedan was described in some reports as having tinted windows and a dealer license plate."It's a violation. The place I call home and my safe spot, I'm nervous," the robbery victim said. "My husband actually came and picked me up at the bus stop the other day and it was 5'oclock in the afternoon. So, just it's unfortunate."No one was injured during the course of the robberies, two of which happened as the victims were sitting inside their vehicles.In one, on the 3600-block of North Kimball, a man was inside his garage when approached by one of the offenders, who tried to get away with the manual transmission vehicle but was unable to drive it.In another, on the 2600-block of West Montrose, a man and woman in their 20's were parked on the street when they were robbed.Police said they are still investigating whether other similar armed robberies are linked. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call Area North detectives.