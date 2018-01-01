Police: Armed robbers targeting downtown cellphone stores

Chicago police have issued an alert after several armed robberies at cellphone stores in and round downtown.

The robbers entered the stores, grabbed display phones and threatened to stab store workers if they tried to intervene. On one of the incidents, a robber pulled out a knife.

The robberies occurred in the:

  • First block of West Randolph Street at 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 23

  • 200-block of South La Salle Street at 5:53 p.n. on Dec. 27

  • 1300-block of North Sedgewick Street at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 28

  • First block of South Clinton Street at 11:55 a.m. on Dec. 29


Police said they are looking for three male suspects who are all described as between 11 and 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberycellphoneChicagoLoopNear North Side
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News