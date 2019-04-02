Crime & Safety

Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police arrest suspect Eric Holder

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD officers take Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle, into custody from county sheriff's deputies who detained him in Bellflower.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Ronald Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

The LAPD said a member of the public called in a tip around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday saying they thought they saw Holder in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower.

Sheriff's deputies responded and detained the man until LAPD detectives could arrive to confirm he was Holder.

EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone video shows the arrest of Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.




Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.

By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.



The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But it was described as a personal dispute, not gang-related.

But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, according to AP.

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeleslos angeles countyrapperhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
Crews battle factory fire on Chicago's Northwest Side
Charges filed after elderly woman, 11 children found living in squalor in Dixmoor
2 women killed, man wounded in 'targeted' shooting
Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park
Chicago-area Elections 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
Aurora mayor 'blindsided' by arrival of reputed 'Ripper Crew' gang member Thomas Kokoraleis
Show More
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Jet lag might be good for the brain
More TOP STORIES News