Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police arrest suspect

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5229993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.Los Angeles County officials Monday detained a person matching Holder's description. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed later Monday afternoon that it was Holder in custody.Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his debut studio album "Victory Lap."Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, according to AP.Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.