CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on the Northwest Side Sunday.
Police arrested the person they believe to be the driver of a silver Dodge Charger with extensive front-end damage and Illinois license plate AL53664. Charges against the alleged driver are pending.
Police said the driver hit a 67-year-old man standing on the southeast corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard with a bicycle before 5:20 p.m. and took off.
Tire marks on the sidewalk indicate that the vehicle jumped the curb and also took out a pole when the pedestrian was struck.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
After the driver hit the man, they took off east on Devon Avenue without stopping, police said.
Jen Lewin bikes the route often.
"This is a very commonly traveled route for pedestrians and cyclists and there have been many times where I have had the walk sign, and cars are trying to go through the turn, and we're all trying to go somewhere and it's very high pace and it's a lot coming at you," she said.
Cyclists in the area told ABC7 Eyewitness News they do have to remain on alert when traveling in this spot.
"You got to be cautious of you and everybody else when you're riding these things," said cyclist Sam Williams.
Anyone with additional information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit 312-745-4521.