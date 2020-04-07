Coronavirus

Police arrest Texas teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police have arrested a north Texas teenager who is accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to "willfully" spread the virus.

According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She was charged with terorristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus.

Since her arrest, police said she stated being COVID-19 negative. Police still have not obtained proof whether she tested positive at all.

Her bond was set at $20,000. Under the condition of her bond, Maradiaga was ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon her release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylvester turneroutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth carethreat
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Warm weather complicates Chicago coronavirus social distancing efforts
Coronavirus pandemic hitting African Americans harder, Trump says
SoCal family attorney shares ways sensitive issues handled with courts closed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Chicago area until 11PM
Dentist provides care with extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic
Hospitals across the state adding hundreds of airborne infection isolation rooms
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus symptoms vs allergies: How to tell the difference
Show More
Walmart employee's family files lawsuit over COVID-19 death
Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
Abbott 5 minute COVID-19 test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
Warm weather complicates Chicago coronavirus social distancing efforts
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News