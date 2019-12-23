unidentified person

Police ask for help identifying man found dead in Rogers Park yard

CHICAGO -- Chicago police need the public's help to identify a man found dead in Rogers Park yard on the North Side.

Someone called 911 after noticing the unconscious man in their yard about 5 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, who police said was about 50 years old, was given CPR but was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said his autopsy results were pending.

Detectives are trying to determine the man's next of kin or home address.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detective Amato at 312-744-8261.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
