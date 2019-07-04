Police: Bodies of married couple pulled from Delaware River, child found alone in car

PHILADELPHIA -- The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered in the Delaware River Thursday morning and their child was found alone in a car near the scene, Philadelphia police confirm to Action News.

Crews first pulled a 30-year-old woman from the river along the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Police investigate bodies found in Delaware River on July 4, 2019.



Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.

Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.

Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities discovered the body of a man in the river by Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle. He was pulled from the river and pronounced dead by the Marine Unit.



The identities of the victims have not been released, however, police confirm they were the parents of the child.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldchild left in carbody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Blue Bell licker goes viral: Police won't quit until woman arrested
Thousands expected at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks
Chicago suburbs celebrate 4th of July with parades, food, fun
NC bride plans 'Big Fat Amazon Wedding'
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Show More
Recipes for a stress-free 4th of July barbecue
Ford announces $1.2M supercar that won't be street-legal
Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers
CPD out in force for 4th of July weekend
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a Trump twist
More TOP STORIES News