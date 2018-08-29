Police: Boy, 15, killed when car slams into light pole in Avondale hit-and-run

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Five teen boys were inside a car when it crashed into a light pole shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Western, according to Chicago police. The driver - described as a 6-foot-2, 17-year-old boy with dreadlocks - and the front-seat passenger, 16, ran away after the crash.

One of the back-seat passengers, 15, suffered blunt head trauma and was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released details about his death.

A 14-year-old boy suffered a shoulder injury while another 15-year-old suffered an injury to his jaw, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.
