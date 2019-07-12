Man suspected of stealing car with children inside dies after parents chase him down, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- A man suspected of stealing a woman's car with her children inside has died after the parents chased him down, according to Philadelphia police.

A mother was traveling with her three children Thursday night when she parked her vehicle to visit the children's father at a pizza shop. The woman left the car running with her children inside, when police say a 54-year-old man jumped inside the vehicle and drove away.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the couple followed the suspect and caught up with him once he got stuck in traffic.

"They were able to pull this car thief out of the vehicle. He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued," said Small.

Small said other men from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the suspect. It's not yet know if any charges will be filed against the parents.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The children weren't injured.
