Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a chase on the Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash Wednesday morning.Illinois State Police said they pursued a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower and the suspect's vehicle crashed underneath the overpass at Oak Park Avenue.After the crash, the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as police searched nearby railroad tracks.Chicago police said an armed robbery occurred in the 11th Police District on the West Side at 10:15 a.m. After a short police chase, two possible suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.No injuries have been reported.The CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended Blue Line between Cicero and Forest Park. At about 11:10 a.m., service resumed.