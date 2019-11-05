Police chase car hauler on I-94 after leaving scene of Dolton crash: ISP

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police chased a car hauler down I-94 after police said it hit a vehicle and didn't stop.The car hauler was carrying three cars and traveling northbound on I-94 at Sibley Boulevard at about 2:09 a.m. when police said it struck a vehicle and did not stop.When troopers started chasing the driver, police said he side-swiped another car at Polk Street and then crashed.The driver was taken into custody at the scene and cited for not having a having a license and leaving the scene of an accident.