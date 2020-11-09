Police chase ends in Plainfield crash; 3 officers hurt, suspect in custody

RAW VIDEO: Chopper7 over crash scene in Plainfield

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7809229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper7 was live over the scene after police ordered road closures and a shelter-in-place order in Plainfield in the western suburbs.

EMERGENCY ALERT



Those in the area of Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows, please stay inside and shelter in place.



There is police activity in the area. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) November 9, 2020

THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY.



THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY.



Please stay away from the area, as the investigation continues and numerous roadways are closed. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) November 9, 2020

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A police chase through several southwest suburban communities ended in a crash in Plainfield Monday afternoon. Three police officers were hurt and one person is in custody, police said.The crash was the violent end of what was supposed to be an arrest by task force officers in Romeoville.Police said that as officers tried to arrest a man, he crashed his car into police vehicles and kept driving at officers who then fired, missing the suspect.Police said the man sped off, tearing through Woodridge and Bolingbrook before speeding into a Plainfield neighborhood.Plainfield police issued a shelter order about 2 p.m. for the area near Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows drives."Sitting in the bedroom there and I heard some screeching tires, I heard a loud bang," witness Dan Shaffern said. "I looked out the window and I saw the two vehicles that had crashed into a tree."Police said they surrounded the suspect's car as it crashed, taking the man into custody and collecting weapons at the scene."And they had a car pinned up - there was probably four or five cops behind with weapons drawn," another witness told ABC7. "Another was in the berm with a rifle pointed at the suspect."Three Plainfield police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the ordeal, authorities said.Authorities have not said why they were trying to arrest the suspect, but did say they were expecting he might be armed.