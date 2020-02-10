5 in custody after police chase from Calumet City to northwest Indiana ends in crash, toddler injured

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A high-speed chase stretching from Calumet City to northwest Indiana ended in a crash after an alleged carjacking Sunday.Shortly before 1 p.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to the intersection of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue when a vehicle involved in a chase with the Calumet City Police Department caused an accident, said Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.Officers surrounded the area after the collision, which sent a 13-month-old child to an area hospital, Kellogg said. The child was later released, and no other injuries were reported.After the accident, five suspects fled the vehicle on foot but were later apprehended by police. Four teens - two from Hammond, one from East Chicago and one from Chicago - were taken into custody.An adult from Hammond was also taken into custody, Kellogg said.