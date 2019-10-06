3 injured after police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman led police on a car chase stretching from northwest Indiana to Chicago on Saturday.Police are accusing the pair of going on a daylong crime spree. A toddler was later found in the suspects' car, police said.The entire episode started in Hammond, Indiana, and ended in a shootout in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood.Investigators said two Hammond police officers were injured during an exchange of gunfire with the two suspects, who are now in custody.A spokesperson for the Hammond Police Department said the episode all started Saturday at around noon.Two men reported that they had been held up at their vehicle, while stopped at a train crossing. The suspects fled in a silver sedan.A few minutes later, police received a second 911 call. In this case, a woman reported that a man in a silver vehicle had yelled at her before shooting once at her car.Again, the male suspect and his female driver got away.It wasn't until a few hours later that police got a second call from the female victim, telling them she had spotted the suspects' vehicle just blocks from where the shooting occurred. Officers arrived and attempted to stop the suspects, and that's when the chase into Chicago began.The vehicle finally stopped at its East Chatham location, and an exchange of gunfire took place. Two officers and the female driver were injured.The toddler was later spotted inside the suspects' vehicle. The child wasn't injured but was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for a routine checkup.Hammond Police haven't released any details of charges against the pair of suspects yet.