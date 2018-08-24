A police chase involving a homicide suspect Thursday night ended in a multiple-vehicle crash that rerouted all traffic off of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.Officers were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man about five hours earlier in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.The vehicle crashed about 10:35 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine, according to police. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash.An officer suffered an ankle injury while arresting the suspect, police said. They were being treated at a hospital.Two gray gym shoes were left in a parking lot for a UIC building at 1200 W. Harrison between the Eisenhower and Harrison.At least two damaged cars could be seen hooked to tow trucks near the exit ramp at Racine.Police on the scene refused to give details of the incident. "There was a lot of property damage and stupidity," one said.On Harrison at Throop streets, at least 10 squad cars were parked at the scene, including a car that straddled the middle of the road. At least two ambulances came to the scene around 11 p.m. One person was taken from a squad car but it was unclear who it was.