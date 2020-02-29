Man steals ambulance, tries to hit officer before leading Philadelphia police on wild chase

The man was shot 3 times during the chase, police said
PHILADELPHIA -- A man who stole an ambulance led police on a nearly 90-minute chase after getting shot three times while trying to hit an officer on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to the Roosevelt Inn for a domestic disturbance incident around 9 p.m.

When medics arrived, police say the man was shirtless and became combative. That's when he jumped into the ambulance and began driving toward the police officer.

"As the man got into the medic unit and began driving, he started driving the medic unit toward a police officer," said Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.

Police say the officer opened fire roughly four times, striking the suspect in the leg twice, and once in the side. The officer was hit by the ambulance, but he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police hold a press conference after a chase involving a stolen ambulance on February 28, 2020.



The man led police on a nearly two-hour chase through Northeast Philadelphia.

"It varied in speed from around 10 miles an hour up to about 25 miles per hour during the majority of the male's attempt to flee," said Kinebrew.

At one point during the chase, officers nearly arrested the suspect but he was able to get away.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are chasing a stolen ambulance through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.



A tow truck driver even got involved, at one point, trying to collide with the ambulance driver.

EMBED More News Videos

A tow truck driver tried to stop a police chase suspect in Philadelphia on February 28, 2020.



The chase ended around 10:40 p.m. ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI was there as authorities took the man into custody.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News was there as police arrested a stolen ambulance suspect on Friday night.



Kinebrew says the suspect is currently in the hospital being treated for his gunshot wounds.

At least two police cars were damaged in the chase. In all, no serious injures were reported.

"During the course of him fleeing from police, we believe he struck two marked police vehicles. The officers in those vehicles we don't believe to be injured," said Kinebrew.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniapolice chasecar chaseu.s. & worldambulance
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News