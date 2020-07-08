Man arrested following police chase in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was seen following a young girl in his car was arrested following a police chase in Rosemont.The man was seen aggressively following a young girl by circling the block where she was playing three times, police said.When Franklin Park police officers tried to talk to the man, he sped off.He was arrested following a chase and is facing a lengthy list of new and prior criminal charges including aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding.