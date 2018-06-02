Police: Chief Keef possibly targeted in Times Square hotel shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest details on the shooting from Times Square.

By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
A gunman opened fire in front of a popular hotel in Times Square on Saturday morning.

Now, a bullet hole marks the facade of the W Hotel. Detectives are trying to figure out if the gunfire was meant for Rapper Chief Keef.

Police say two men wearing hoodies fled the scene after shots were fired just before 5 a.m.

Chief Keef told police he has had an ongoing dispute on social media with another rapper he says that nobody has heard of, and police are now looking into whether that was the motive.

It is still unclear how many shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chief keefshots firedhotelrapper
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News