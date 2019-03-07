Police: Columbia College student says she was stabbed, robbed in Grant Park

CCC Alert - Chicago Police report stabbing in Grant Park near campus late Wed night,victim female Columbia student, transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigating. — Columbia College Chicago (@ColumbiaChi) March 7, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a woman's claim that she was stabbed and robbed in Grant Park Wednesday nightPolice said the woman was stabbed three times in the abdomen and she managed to get to a convenience store for help. Columbia College said the woman is a student at the school.The attack was reported at about 9:50 p.m. in the first block of East Ida B. Wells Drive. Police searched nearby Grant Park for the suspected robber with dogs.The 23-year-old woman told police the man walked over to her and demanded money. When she said she wasn't carrying cash, she said he stabbed her three times in the lower abdomen and then ran off with her credit card.The woman was able to make it into a 7-Eleven in the 500-block of South State Street. The clerk there said a customer called 911 when they saw her injured.The reported attack has caused some fear in the neighborhood."It's a little shocking," said Rachel, a neighbor. "I work in this neighborhood and it's usually safe, but sometimes we walk by ourselves, so it's alarming. Kind of put into perspective what you're dealing with when you walk home every day."No one is in custody, but the woman told police the man was wearing a green puffy jacket and blue jeans. She is expected to recover.Area Central detectives are investigating.