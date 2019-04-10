Police, community come together for Operation Wake-Up in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the community came together Tuesday night to stop the violence in a neighborhood where six people were shot during a baby shower. Police need witnesses to come forward.An eight-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were among those wounded in the shooting.Prayers for peace were offered on a corner marred by violence. The gathering was a show of unity."We've got to care before it's your child lying on the floor," said Pastor Donovan Price, Anti-Violence Activist.Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined neighbors in West Englewood three days after six people were hit by gunfire at a baby shower.Among the victims were an eight-year-old boy shot in the chest and a 10-year-old girl hit in the leg."What happened the other day is not who we are as a city. It's not what Englewood's about," Emanuel said.Police said the motive may have been gang retaliation targeting someone not involved with the shower.The mayor and Superintendent Eddie Johnson met with family members and appealed for information."The police can't do this alone. We need you all. We really do," said Johnson.Since Friday, the city has been awash in violence. At least 40 people have been shot over the past five days, including a 14-year-old girl hit by multiple bullets through the door of her family's South Side apartment."She just kept saying it's not okay. She was shot. She was shot. It's not okay. Can someone call 911. Help," a neighbor described.Back in West Englewood... neighbors drawing a line..."I swear to you on this ground, we got to come together for this because we are the ones out here dying," said Glen Brooks, Chicago Police Department.Police say the 10-year-old girl who was wounded is out of the hospital. That eight-year-old boy is still being treated but is expected to recover.