'If you don't belong here, don't park here': Police crack down on accessible parking misuse

By Alexis McAdams
As the holiday season gets into full swing, mall parking lots will be filling up. The Illinois Secretary of State Police is reminding shoppers not to misuse parking reserved for people with disabilities.

Once again this year there will be a crackdown on illegal parking in spaces designated for people with disabilities at Illinois shopping malls.

Tuesday Secretary of State Jesse White announced the statewide sting operation that will begin this Friday, one of the busiest shopping day of the year, and continue throughout the holiday season.

"Our message here today is very clear. If you don't belong here, don't park here," White said.

The fine for parking in a space for drivers with disabilities can be up to $350.

"As a person with a disability myself, when people abuse these parking spaces, they take away the vital space that is necessary for people with disabilities to safely get in and get out of their vehicle and get about their day," White said.
