Police dashcam shows fiery Lake Zurich DUI crash

Police in Lake Zurich have shared video of a fiery crash, hoping it will serve as a warning.An officer was driving on Route 12 when he saw the car in front of him hit an embankment and roll over.The driver managed to get out of this without serious injuries. Police said he had been drinking and speeding and he wasn't wearing a seat belt..The driver was the sole occupant of the car. Police said he has been charged with driving under the influence.