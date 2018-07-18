Indiana State Police discuss Delphi murders with Fort Wayne investigators

Indiana State Police say they are discussing the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams with investigators in Fort Wayne. (WLS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police are not saying if an Indiana cold case is linked to the murders of two young girls in Delphi last year.

Indiana State Police said they are discussing the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams with investigators in Fort Wayne.

Bodies of the two teens were discovered on a hiking path on Valentine's Day in 2017.

On Sunday, Fort Wayne police arrested 59-year-old John Miller in the 1988 murder of 8-year-old April Tinsley, after D-N-A evidence led them to him.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley told ABC News Wednesday: "About all I can say, is we are discussing the case with them and talking. No other comment to say at this time."
