Police: 'Every second counts' in search for missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs

Authorities provided new information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were found dead in the family's home, during a press conference Wednesday.Sheriff Christ Fitzgerald confirmed for the first time that Jayme's parents were shot to death. The medical examiner has performed autopsies on the teen's parents' bodies and has ruled their deaths homicides, he said.Two days have passed since the couple was found dead and their teen daughter vanished, but few answers have emerged.More than 400 tips from across the country have poured in since Jayme disappeared from her Wisconsin home on Monday, but Fitzgerald said there have been no credible sightings of the teenager. The FBI is pleading for more help in finding the girl, who is the subject of an Amber Alert.Seara Closs said she wishes she were the one endangered, not her cousin Jayme. Seara wrote an open letter to Jayme on Facebook."I'm going thru our family pictures, worrying sick about you :( wishing we could trade places just to get you home and out of harms way," Seara Closs posted.Jayme Closs is Seara's father's brother's daughter, Seara said.Authorities identified Jayme's parents as James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46.In her post, Seara reminded her cousin that her family -- including her slain parents -- love her dearly."Grandpa Jim (James) Closs, your Momma Bear, Denise Closs and your very own night (in) shinning armor, your Daddyo Jim JR Closs ... love all of you!" Seara Closs wrote.Barron Area School District administrator Diane Tremblay said Jayme, a member of her school's cross-country team, is a "sweet girl who is a loyal friend and loves to dance."During a recent school assignment, Jayme was asked what she would do with $1 million, Tremblay said. Jayme wrote that she would "feed the hungry and give the rest to the poor."Both James and Denise Closs were long-time employees of the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron, Jennie-O's parent company Hormel said."Our thoughts are with the Closs family and the entire Barron community," said a statement from Jennie-O Turkey Store officials."This is a difficult time for our entire team and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We are also hopeful for the safe return of their daughter, Jayme, and are keeping her and the Closs family in our thoughts.""We believe Jayme was in the house when this took place," Fitzgerald said, according to CNN affiliate WCCO.Police responded to the home four minutes after that mysterious call ended, but Jayme was gone by the time authorities arrived, Fitzgerald said Wednesday.During a 911 call on Monday, the dispatcher heard a disturbance in the background. But no one spoke directly to the dispatcher, Fitzgerald said.Authorities said they have determined whose cell phone the call came from, but declined to identify the owner."Our No. 1 goal is to bring Jayme home, and no amount of information will be given out unless we feel it's appropriate to help," Fitzgerald said. "These things just don't happen here. We know that every second counts."Jayme Closs is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has green eyes and blond or strawberry hair, the sheriff's department said. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.