Police: 'Every second counts' in search for missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs

Authorities say a ground search has turned up nothing useful as investigators look for a 13-year-old girl who went missing after her parents were found dead in Wisconsin.Deputies found Jayme Closs' parents shot to death in the family's home in rural Barron early Monday. The girl was nowhere to be found . Investigators say the girl is in danger and is not suspected in her parents' deaths.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the ground search won't resume Friday. His office coordinated a ground search Thursday using 100 volunteers to comb fields and ditches, but he says the search turned up nothing of evidentiary value.Fitzgerald says his office hasn't received any tips that would lead deputies to continue the ground search.In a press release Friday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said they have received more than 1,000 tips. The sheriff says people who commit a violent crime sometimes act differently, and if anyone notices someone acting strangely to let police now.Deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in their home in Barron, a rural community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.Jayme was last seen at a family gathering Sunday afternoon, Fitzgerald said. Jayme is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.During a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, the dispatcher heard a disturbance in the background. But no one spoke directly to the dispatcher, Fitzgerald said.When deputies arrived to the home less than four minutes later, Fitzgerald said, no one was in sight and no vehicles were in the immediate area.Closs' parents were shot and their deaths have been ruled homicides, Fitzgerald said Wednesday. No gun was found at the scene, he said.On HLN's "Crime + Justice" Wednesday night, Fitzgerald told host Ashleigh Banfield that deputies had recovered the cell phone from which the 911 call was made.Fitzgerald said additional agencies, including the FBI, are involved. "They are the experts in breaking down 911 tapes, looking at our phones, and taking care of all evidence in that manner," he said.Authorities said they have determined whose cell phone the call came from, but declined to identify the owner.Investigators also believe Jayme was at home during the shooting based on details from the 911 call and evidence from the home."Is it a random attack or a targeted attack? I don't know that answer," Fitzgerald told reporters. "That's why those leads are so important."Joan Smrekar, who lives next door to the Closs home, told Banfield she heard two shots a couple of seconds apart just after 12:30 a.m. Monday."It was just, 'bang' and 'bang,'" Smrekar said.One-hundred volunteers have joined the search for a Wisconsin girl who went missing earlier this week and whose parents were shot and killed in their home.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the help of volunteers on Thursday in the hopes of finding clues as to the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who isn't a suspect in her parents' deaths. 