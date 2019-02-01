Police expand search for missing Northwestern University student

Evanston Police are expanding the search for a missing Northwestern University student.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police have expanded their search for a student who was reported missing earlier this week.

Police said 24-year-old Gabriel "Gabe" Corona was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, on CTA surveillance video from the Washington-Wabash L station in the Loop. Corona is a student at Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and is originally from Marengo.

Northwestern police said they will search more than 200 buildings on both the Evanston and Chicago campuses. They are also asking the public for help in the search for clues and information.

Evanston police are leading the investigation and said Corona has not been in contact with family or friends since his disappearance. Police said he did not take his call phone with him when he left his off-campus Evanston apartment Tuesday morning.

Corona was last seen wearing a dark coat. He is described as approximately 5 ft. 10 in. tall and about 240 lbs.

If you have any information about Coronoa's location contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or the Evanston Police Front Desk at 847-866-5000.
