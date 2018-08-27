Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment

Chicago police said a father killed both his children before turning the gun on himself inside an apartment in the city's West Rogers Park neighborhood Monday morning.Police said they were called to a residence in the 6200-block of North Richmond Street at about 11 a.m. Inside an apartment they found a 45-year-old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.Police said the man's son and daughter, both 10-years-old, were also found dead in the residence. They had been shot execution-style in the back of the head, police said.Neighbors said the man was a single parent and lived along with his two children in the apartment. They said they were unaware of any problems, and police said they had not had any prior contact with the father.The motive for the double murder-suicide was not immediately clear.Neighbors were shaken by the news."I'm shocked. I'm petrified. It's just so unbelievable because I just saw the little girl Saturday night, and she was running, and she had beautiful blond hair, and I just looked at her, and I was saying how gorgeous she is," said Annette Wynn, who lives downstairs and heard the gunfire.Area North detectives said the investigation is ongoing."It's actually really shocking because this neighborhood is very quiet. We do have kids running around here, and a lot of families live here, and this isn't something you'd really expect to hear in this neighborhood, so we're really shocked. And it's kind of scary," said neighbor Samra Anjum.